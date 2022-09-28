Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison was subject to racial abuse on international duty for Brazil, after a banana was thrown at him during a friendly against Tunisia in the Parc de Princes in Paris.

Running to the corner to celebrate scoring Brazil's second goal in 5-1 victory, objects were thrown at the former Everton player and his Brazillian teammate.

Richarlison tweeted after the win that racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if no action is taken.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) issued a statement on the Richarlison incident via Twitter. They reinforced their position against discrimination and strongly repudiated any episode of racism in football.

Speaking after the match, Richarlison's teammate Thiago Silva said: "I was saddened by the gesture they made, throwing the banana at Richarlison which, frankly, leaves me very saddened because that's not football. Football is about supporting your team. On the pitch, we try to give our all for our national team. But gestures like this are not good for football."

Before the game, the five-time world champions posed for photographs with an anti-racism banner that read: “Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts.”

