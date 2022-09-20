There's a mixture of apathy and anxiety on the streets of Rome as this weekend's snap general election approaches.

As the country struggles with an energy crisis and soaring inflation, many have lost faith in their politicians.

"I have no expectations. I feel hopeless. I don't know who I can vote for. Everyone promises something but these promises never materialise. It is very difficult," said Roberto.

"I am not optimistic about the election, but I will still go to vote. I will definitely go and do my duty as a citizen. I cannot approach these elections with great hope because, sincerely speaking, we do not have qualified people," said Simona, a taxi driver.

Sasha, a visitor from Florence said that he expected the new government to reduce the soaring energy bills.

"It is not sustainable, it is difficult to make ends meet with these prices. Food prices for example have increased a lot," he said.

The bloc containing Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party is expected to win the election. Meloni has been on a mission to reassure the public that she no longer identifies with her post-fascist past and will now follow centre-right policies.

The left bloc, led by Enrico Letta, claims Meloni's party will eventually go back to its extremist ways. But, given the bloc's internal divisions and poor showing in the latest polls, the chances the left will emerge victorious on Sunday are looking slim.