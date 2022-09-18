Protest held in London over police shooting of unarmed man Chris Kaba

Hundreds of people protested outside Scotland Yard in London on Saturday after a young black man was shot dead by police

Chris Kaba, 24, was killed by police on 5th September in south-west London after his car was corned by the police.

A shot was fired and Mr Kaba, who was unarmed, was injured, according to the British Independent Office for Police Conduct Department (IOPC). He died overnight in hospital.

His family called for a murder investigation, wondering in a statement whether Chris Kaba would have died "if he hadn't been black".

According to the homicide investigation opened by the IOPC on Friday, his license plate had been detected by a camera, which had reported that the vehicle was linked to an incident involving firearms in the previous days.

Two years ago, the arrest of black athlete Ricardo Dos Santos, his partner and their baby, in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, caused a scandal.

It had resulted in the opening of a vast investigation into racial discrimination within the police, concluded by disciplinary proceedings for five agents.

Since then, the former head of Scotland Yard, Cressida Dick, resigned in February in the wake of a damning report from the IOPC pointing to racist, misogynistic and discriminatory behavior within her teams.