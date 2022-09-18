The brother of French international midfielder Paul Pogba was put behind bars on Saturday on charges of armed extortion.

Mathias Pogba, a Guinean professional footballer, allegedly works for a criminal organisation.

Prosecutors say he demanded €13 million from the former Manchester United star and also intimidated his twin brother Florentin, who defends for the Indian Super League Club, ATK Mohun Bagan.

Four other men are also involved in this tangled affair, allegedly demanding the money from Paul in exchange for protection.

Three of them have also ended up in prison, while the fourth has not yet appeared before the judge.

All have denied the charges of kidnapping and blackmail, but they have acknowledged having pressured the footballer.

They also claim to suffer coercion, threats and violent attacks by other unidentified groups.

Two of those accused, identified as the K. brothers, were attacked and one of them was shot in the hand last August.

Paul Pogba had filed complaints for extortion in both Italy and France since last March, when he was intimidated in an apartment in Roissy-en-Brie, on the outskirts of Paris.

According to prosecutors, two hooded men, armed with rifles, demanded 13 million from Paul.

For months, this group allegedly pressured and harassed the French international.

An investigation into the claims last month revealed that Paul has already paid €100,000 to the group.

Mathias decided to go public with a strange video at the end of August when he spoke of "shocking revelations" about his brother and about Kylian Mbappé. About the PSG player, Mathias said that his brother had hired a sorcerer to cast an evil eye on him, an allegation that was denied by the Juventus midfielder.

A judge will now determine whether to grant bail to the supposed blackmailer and three other accomplices.