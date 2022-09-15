Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has announced his retirement.

The 41-year-old has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations.

Federer posted the news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

This news comes just days after the end of the US Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams' career.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," wrote Federer. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years.

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when its time to end my competitive career."