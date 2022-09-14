VIDEO: Ukraine features heavily in State of the EU speech

The war in Ukraine was at the centre of Ursula von der Leyen's State of the Union speech of the president of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen arrived accompanied by the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who received a standing ovation at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The Commission president made clear that Europe will remain united in its support of Ukraine, with money and weapons and stressed that the sanctions against Russia are here to stay.

"This is a war on our energy, a war on our economy, a war on our values and a war on our future," said von der Leyen.

"This is about autocracy against democracy. And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, Putin will fail and Europe and Ukraine will prevail."

Watch our video report in the player above.