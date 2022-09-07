The UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss said she will announce plans on Thursday aimed at helping the country deal with the current energy crisis--as she went head to head with the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, at her first Prime Minister’s Questions as leader of the country.

Diversity in cabinet

Behind her, was her new cabinet – the most diverse in history, with no white men in the so-called "big four" roles, such as Home Secretary or Chancellor. Nevertheless, questions have been raised over party unity in the Conservatives after Truss failed to appoint any allies of her final leadership challenger, Rishi Sunak.

It follows her first speech as PM on Tuesday, in which she promised the UK would “weather the storm” and promised a raft of measures to boost growth.

