Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wounding 15, with suspects still at large

Canadian police are continuing the searched for two suspects believed to have stabbed to death 10 people in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan and a nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history. The suspects also injured 15 people.

On Sunday evening police said a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted in Regina, about 335 kilometres south of the communities where the stabbings occurred.

The suspects were identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” said Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, adding there were 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.

Blackmore said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random.

She couldn’t provide a motive, but the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations gave a statement suggesting the stabbings could be drug related.

Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson – who is not related to the suspects – said that everyone has been affected by the tragic events.

“They were our relatives, friend,″ he said of the victims. “It’s pretty horrific.”

Yesterday’s events was among the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history.

The deadliest gun rampage in the country occurred in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

In Toronto in 2019 a man rammed his van into pedestrians, killing ten.