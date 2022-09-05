Euro hits a 20-year low against the US dollar

Another week and yet more pain for the euro. The single European currency was trading below 99 US cents this morning - it's lowest value in 20 years

It comes after Russia announced that the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which directly supplies Germany, would be shut indefinitely. Worries surround the EU economy - as gas and electricity prices look set to remain high, putting downward pressure on the Euro.

Officially the decision was due to a pipeline leak that the Russian state-owned company Gazprom found. However, the EU has said Moscow is "weponising" energy, due to the bloc’s support for Ukraine

Meanwhile, the US dollar is riding strong - as the American central bank, the Fed - tightens its monetary policy.

The European Central bank is now in a difficult position due to high inflation and a possible recession on the horizon. Analysts expect it to raise interest rates after a meeting on Thursday.