The head of Russia’s second-largest oil producer, who criticised Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, has died after falling out of a hospital window, according to reports.

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Lukoil, died on Thursday after plunging from the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, according to Interfax, the Russian news agency.

The hospital, which is known for treating Russia's political and economic elite, confirmed Maganov's passing this morning, without commenting further on the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a statement posted on its website, Lukoil said: "We deeply regret to announce that Ravil Maganov, Chairman of PJSC LUKoil Board of Directors, passed away following a severe illness."

"Ravil Maganov immensely contributed to the development of not only the company but of the entire Russian oil and gas sector," it added.

He is the second top Lukoil executive to die in mysterious circumstances in recent months.

In May, Russian police opened a criminal case after the death of former Lukoil executive Alexander Subbotin.

Maganov openly criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March.

“We stand for the immediate cessation of the armed conflict and duly support its resolution through the negotiation process and through diplomatic means,” Lukoil said in a letter to shareholders at the time.

Maganov had worked in Lukoil since 1993, shortly after the company started. He oversaw refining, production and exploration of petrol products, becoming chairman in 2020.

Lukoil is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world. It accounts for more than 2% of the world's whole crude oil production, according to its website. As of 2021, it raked in revenues of €131 billion per year.

"For his successes in the development of Russian fuel and energy sector, Ravil Maganov received many national awards," read the company's statement, which was published on Thursday morning.

​"Lukoil's many thousands of employees mourn deeply for this grievous loss and express their sincere condolences to Ravil Maganov's family," it added.

Maganov's brother Nail is the head of mid-sized Russian oil producer Tatneft.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice obtained a warrant for the seizure of a €45-million plane owned by Lukoil.

In November 2019, Maganov was pictured with Putin at the Kremlin receiving the Order of Alexander Nevsky, a state honour.