A woman has been arrested in southern Germany for allegedly injuring several people with a "sword-like object".

Police in Bavaria said they were alerted to an incident just before 12:00 CEST in the centre of Weiden in der Oberpfalz, a town of some 40,000 residents near the Czech border.

A 65-year-old woman was detained after allegedly injuring three people at the town's Unterer Markt, they said in a statement.

"The suspect was detained by passers-by until the first police patrol arrived and is currently in police custody," police added.

"Two of the [injured] persons, a 46-year-old and a 61-year-old man, had to be treated in hospital. One of them was able to leave the hospital. According to current information, no person is in danger of dying."

An investigation is underway, and authorities have reiterated that there is no current danger to the public.