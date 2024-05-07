Reservoirs in Catalonia were at extremely low levels but have since risen, meaning the restrictions on water usage will be eased - for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catalonia region is set to ease restrictions on water use for a wide area, including its capital Barcelona, after recent rainfall palliated a prolonged drought, authorities have announced.

In February, Catalonia declared a drought emergency when its reservoirs fell to under 16 per cent capacity after nearly three years of below-average rainfall.

Steady rain in recent weeks, however, has boosted reserves to nearly 25 per cent. Spain's reservoirs overall are at a far more promising 66 per cent full.

The loosened restrictions mean that some 6 million people will now see individual use limits increased from 200 to 230 litres per day. Catalonia’s water agency says the average resident currently uses 116 litres per day at home.

Farmers will only have to reduce their average uses by 40 per cent, instead of 80 per cent - while industrial users will only have to save 15 per cent compared to the previous 25 per cent.

Catalonia says it is better prepared for drought this year

David Mascort, who heads Catalonia's environmental authority, said that plans were still intact to install a floating desalination plant off Barcelona’s coast in October.

He said that Catalonia’s reserves for the areas fed by the Ter and Llobregat rivers were now near the same level as the previous year.

“We are in the same situation as last year, but this time, we are better prepared. If in May 2023 some 65 per cent of our water came from our reservoirs, now it is only 50 per cent, Mascort said. That’s thanks to an expansion in Catalonia’s water reuse and desalination infrastructure.

However, with the Catalan regional elections coming up on Sunday, the government is keen not to give citizens too much hope the restrictions will be eased long term.

“The drought is not over,” Patrícia Plaja, Catalonia’s government spokeswoman, warned ahead of the poll.