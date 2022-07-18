English
Spain

Four people shot and one stabbed after brawl at Spanish nightclub

By AP  with Euronews
Boats lie at dock in Puerto Banus, near Marbella.
Boats lie at dock in Puerto Banus, near Marbella.   -   Copyright  JORGE GUERRERO / AFP, File

Four people were shot and another was injured by a knife after violence broke out at a nightclub in southern Spain.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at the popular Opium nightclub in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Two of the shooting victims -- an Irish man and a woman -- were in serious condition, police added in a statement.

The person who was stabbed is believed to be the gunman and has been arrested. He is in serious condition with injuries to his chest and head, police said.

Later on Monday, police said a second man, age 26, had also been arrested. An investigation has been launched.