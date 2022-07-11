English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Sri Lanka

'We won't give up': Sri Lankan protestors bunk down in presidential palace

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AFP
euronews_icons_loading
Anti government protesters swim in a swimmingpool of the Sri lankan president's official residence after storming into it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Anti government protesters swim in a swimmingpool of the Sri lankan president's official residence after storming into it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022.   -   Copyright  STR/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sri Lankan protestors said Sunday they intend to occupy the president's palace until he resigns, after storming the building over the weekend. 

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was chased out of his palace in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on Saturday, amid mass demonstrations over his government's handling of an unprecedented economic crisis. 

"Our struggle is not over," said Lahiru Weerasekara, a student protest leader. "We won't give up until he's really gone." 

Rajapaksa, who fled aboard a ship to a military base in the northeast of the island, has promised to resign on Wednesday, having held power for more than 15 years with his brothers. 

Watch the video in the link above.