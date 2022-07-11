Sri Lankan protestors said Sunday they intend to occupy the president's palace until he resigns, after storming the building over the weekend.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was chased out of his palace in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on Saturday, amid mass demonstrations over his government's handling of an unprecedented economic crisis.

"Our struggle is not over," said Lahiru Weerasekara, a student protest leader. "We won't give up until he's really gone."

Rajapaksa, who fled aboard a ship to a military base in the northeast of the island, has promised to resign on Wednesday, having held power for more than 15 years with his brothers.

