Qatar’s most adrenaline-charged adventures

What kind of fun can be had in extreme temperatures? How about learning to kayak through mangroves or embarking on thrilling indoor rides? Qatar 365 found out about just a few of the options that the country has to offer and spoke to a pilot seeking excitement in the sky and the snow.

Kayaking through mangroves

When the tide is high enough, there’s no better way to see Qatar’s mangroves than by kayak. An increasing number of thrill-seekers are taking to the water, hoping to spot birds, enjoy nature, or a spectacular sunset. It’s also the perfect location for Aquasports, an outdoor camp that offers kayak and stand-up paddleboard tours.

Thakira Mangroves, Qatar Courtesy of 365 Adventures

Many visitors, like Melanie Dunn, come back for more after their first kayaking tour, “It’s one of my favourite things to do here, because you get to see the beautiful mangroves and be outside.”

Ultimate indoor thrills

At one of the biggest malls in Qatar, Doha Festival City, there are some indoor quests for fun to be had, like at Angry Birds World, the very first of its kind in the world. 17,500 square metres of pure entertainment aims to help visitors forget the desert heat. The idea came from Mr Talal bin Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Attiyah, chairman and owner of Leisure Qatar, whose goal is to put Qatar on the international entertainment map.

Indoors, there is an array of attractions to choose from. The park features the first indoor and outdoor track go-kart track in the country, at 250 metres. When evening hits or in the less warm months, the outdoor section is ideal if you fancy being flung sixty metres into the air, in one and a half seconds, there’s always that option but the G-force is not for the faint hearted. At Snow Dunes, there are exciting snowy adventures where the temperature doesn’t go above minus four degrees Celsius, so snow gear is a staple.

It’s a unique experience…the place to run away from the heat. There are moments to be created and memories to be cherished. Miral Mourad Marketing Manager, Leisure Qatar

Taking to the skies

Reem Al Kuthairi is the first Qatari woman to pilot a microlight plane. Ten years ago, she completed her first solo trip and then decided to get an international license in the UK. She says she loves piloting the light aircraft, all under six hundred kilograms, but she equally loves paragliding, “with these gliders, it feels like you’re the one who’s flying, like it’s part of me and the perspective from above is really different, it keeps you wanting to go up again and again and really connects you to the world because you get to meet people and discover each other’s culture”.

Reem has also tried flying a microlight with a ski, in the mountains, taking off from around 8000 feet high. She says these kinds of experiences are perfect for those who want to feel the calm of the skies but also for those who prefer an adrenaline rush.