Germany

German police arrest man after severed head found outside Bonn court

By Euronews
A police car stands in front of the World Conference Center in Bonn in 2017.
A police car stands in front of the World Conference Center in Bonn in 2017.   -   Copyright  OLIVER BERG/AFP, FILE

German police have arrested a suspect after a severed human head was left outside a courthouse in Bonn.

The gruesome discovery was made on Tuesday evening outside the city's district court. Police later said they found a body a few hundred metres away on the banks of the Rhine river.

Initial investigations suggest that both the victim and suspect — a 38-year-old man known to police for drug offences — were both homeless individuals.

"At around 17:35 (CET), witnesses informed the police control centre that a human head was lying in front of the Bonn court building on Wilhelmstraße," a police statement read.

"After the first arriving police forces confirmed this initial report, a suspect was found in the immediate vicinity and arrested."

"Further investigations led to the discovery of a corpse in the area of the old customs house a short time later."

Authorities have immediately opened a homicide investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

Additional sources • Reuters