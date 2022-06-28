English
Germany

Japan stresses need for solidarity on Ukraine at G7 summit

By Euronews
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses a media conference during the G7 summit in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022   -   Copyright  Matthias Schrader/AP Photo

Japan is pledging continued solidarity with other G7 nations in regards to supporting Ukraine.

The country believes security in Europe and East Asia are inseparable in light of Russia's aggression and China's reluctance to criticise Moscow.

Euronews' Shona Murray, who is at the summit, has been talking to Japan's Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs, Koichiro Matsumoto.

He said that the situation in Ukraine today could be the situation in East Asia tomorrow.

"We are trying to forge a much deeper relationship with our European counterparts," he said, adding that Japan was supportive of the idea of an oil price cap.

Japan will join the NATO summit later in the week as well.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.