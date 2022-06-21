Former Cameroon footballer Samuel Eto’o has been given a suspended prison sentence in Spain for tax fraud.

The former Barcelona forward had agreed to a 22-month prison sentence with tax authorities on Tuesday.

He was also fined and will repay nearly €4 million in taxes owed during his time with the Spanish club between 2006 and 2009.

Prison sentences shorter than two years can be suspended for first-time offences.

Eto’o accepted the conviction but has blamed his representative José Maria Mesalles, who was handed a one-year prison sentence.

The 41-year-old played for Barcelona from 2004 to 2009, winning two UEFA Champions League titles and three Spanish league trophies.

He also represented Real Madrid, Real Mallorca, Inter Milan, and Chelsea in a career spanning 22 years.

After retiring in 2019, he took up a position as president of the Cameroonian football federation.