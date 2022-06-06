Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy visits troops on Donbas frontlines

06:38

UK to supply new rocket launcher systems to Ukraine

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with rocket launchers with a range of 80km, to counter the Russian offensive, the Ministry of Defence announced on Monday, following Washington's lead.

These multiple rocket launcher systems (M270 MLRS) will "significantly increase the capabilities of Ukrainian forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was taken in "close coordination" with the United States, which last week announced the supply of Himars systems with a range of 80km - i.e. multiple rocket launchers mounted on light armoured vehicles.

The Ukrainians had been asking for multiple rocket launchers for some time to be able to strike Russian positions in depth while positioning their batteries further from the front.

However, US President Joe Biden has ruled out supplying Ukraine with long-range rocket launcher systems that could reach Russia, despite Kiev's repeated requests for such weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow would strike new targets if the West supplied long-range missiles, saying current arms deliveries were aimed at "prolonging the conflict".

"If the international community maintains its support, Ukraine can win," commented British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

"Russia's strategy is changing, and our support must change too," he added, stressing that the new weapons would enable the Ukrainians "to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery,

(AFP)