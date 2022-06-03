At least three people have died and several others injured after a regional train derailed in the southern German region of Bavaria.

The train was headed for Munich when it came off the tracks at around 12:15 CEST in Burgrain, near the Alpine ski resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Images from the scene show that some carriages overturned and had rolled down the embankment onto their side.

It wasn’t clear how many people were on the train at the time of the accident, which occurred on the last day before the school holidays.

The local government and police in Garmisch-Partenkirchen said that at least three people were killed and multiple others had been seriously injured.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated and a large rescue operation remains underway.

The railway line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed.