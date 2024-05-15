EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Breaking news. Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico injured in shooting

FILE - Chairman of SMER-Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives at his party's headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023
FILE - Chairman of SMER-Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives at his party's headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 Copyright Petr David Josek/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Slovakia's populist PM Robert Fico has been injured in a shooting and admitted to hospital, according to media reports.

Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot and injured in a shooting in Handlova, Slovakia, local media reports.

Several shots were heard, according to a journalist on the scene.

Fico has been taken to hospital.

Handlova is some 150km northeast from the capital of Bratislava.

A suspect has been detained.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.

news