Slovakia's populist PM Robert Fico has been injured in a shooting and admitted to hospital, according to media reports.

Several shots were heard, according to a journalist on the scene.

Fico has been taken to hospital.

Handlova is some 150km northeast from the capital of Bratislava.

A suspect has been detained.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.