By Euronews
Slovakia's populist PM Robert Fico has been injured in a shooting and admitted to hospital, according to media reports.
Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot and injured in a shooting in Handlova, Slovakia, local media reports.
Several shots were heard, according to a journalist on the scene.
Fico has been taken to hospital.
Handlova is some 150km northeast from the capital of Bratislava.
A suspect has been detained.
Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.
