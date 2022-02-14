One person killed after two passenger trains collide near Munich

One person has died and several others were injured after two regional passenger trains collided near Munich.

German police said the incident happened shortly before 17:00 on Monday near the Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station.

The two commuter trains apparently collided head-on along a single-track railway, south of the Bavarian city.

National media have reported that around 100 passengers, including schoolchildren, were travelling on the two trains before the collision. At least 10 people have sustained injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash was still being investigated. More than 200 emergency personnel were at the scene in the early evening.

S-Bahn Munich, the operator of the commuter service, said on Twitter that the railway line was closed with replacement bus services operating.