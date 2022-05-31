Latest Live Coverage

A Swedish freight technology company has demonstrated the precision of its self-driving electric trucks by having a pair of them navigate a maze of China vases.

The company, Einride, said the Pod model “currently operates on public roads and at customer sites in Sweden with remote oversight and drive capability.”

