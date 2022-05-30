Many of Ukraine's historical monuments were destroyed by the Russian army, but cultural experts are working to preserve their memory using advanced technology and 3D scans.
One of them is a volunteer French engineer, Emmanuel Durand, a 3D data acquisition specialist, who is helping a team of architects, engineers, historical building experts and a museum director to record buildings in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernigiv and Kharkiv.
He places his laser scanner in a strategic corner of the severely damaged building and records it from all angles.
At the end of the day, Durand assembles all the data on a computer to digitally reconstruct the building.
The result is a perfect reproduction, accurate to within five millimetres (a fraction of an inch), which can be rotated in any direction or cut into sections.
