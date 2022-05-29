Jewish nationalists gather to celebrate ahead of the "Jerusalem Day" march in Jerusalem. Israel deployed 3,000 police on the day that marks its 1967 capture of east Jerusalem, home of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound located on what Jews revere as the Temple Mount.
Palestinians in the West Bank city of Ramallah rally against Israel's "flag march" in Jerusalem. The march last year sparked unrest that led the Islamist armed group Hamas to fire rockets from the blockaded Gaza Strip, triggering an 11-day war.
More No Comment
New Zealander wins lumberjack world championship in Vienna
25-tonne humpback whale dies off coast of Valencia
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest
Real Madrid fans celebrate 14th Champions League win
Exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment opens in Kyiv
Thousands attend NRA Convention
Celebrity canines get teeth into awards at film festival
King Felipe attends the military parade for Armed Forces Day
Hundreds of students attend protest march in Chile
Demining operation takes place in bathing areas near Kyiv
No Comment videos of the week
Record-breaking gathering of "vampires" in England
Champions League: Paris prepares for Liverpool-Real Madrid final
Mourners pay respect to Texas shooting victims at Uvalde memorial
Star Wars fans gather for convention in California