What were the videos that made this week's NoComment?

A Taiwan man invented a stroller for fish to 'explore other worlds'.

Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin claimed a new world record after completing a 2,200-metre-long trip to Mont Saint-Michel on a suspended wire.

A giant work of street art of a Saint with an anti-tank weapon has emerged on a multi-storey building in Kyiv.

Movie director Maksym Nakonechnyi protested the censorship of war images in Ukraine at the Cannes premiere of his film "Butterfly Vision."

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing many children, two teachers and injuring others.

A fire destroyed 20 tonnes of clothes and blankets donated in Greece for war-hit Ukrainian refugees.

