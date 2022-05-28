Latest Live Coverage

NoComment videos of the week.

What were the videos that made this week's NoComment? 

A Taiwan man invented a stroller for fish to 'explore other worlds'.
Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin claimed a new world record after completing a 2,200-metre-long trip to Mont Saint-Michel on a suspended wire.
A giant work of street art of a Saint with an anti-tank weapon has emerged on a multi-storey building in Kyiv. 
Movie director Maksym Nakonechnyi protested the censorship of war images in Ukraine at the Cannes premiere of his film "Butterfly Vision."
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing many children, two teachers and injuring others.
A fire destroyed 20 tonnes of clothes and blankets donated in Greece for war-hit Ukrainian refugees.

