Ukrainian film on Donbas conflict screened at Cannes Film Festival

Maksym Nakonechnyi’s feature directorial debut Butterfly Vision is one of several Ukrainian films that are being screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The drama is inspired by the experiences of a woman who served in Ukraine’s armed forces against Russian-backed separatists in the country’s eastern Donbas region.

That conflict began in 2014 but has since escalated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just over three months ago.

The film is part of Cannes' Un Certain Regard section parallel to the main competition.

