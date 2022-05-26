As wedding season gets under way in Ukraine despite months of war, couples are faced with a difficult choice : celebrate their unions in style or stay discreet so as not to upset anyone.
At the wedding registry in Irpin, a town close to Kyiv that has been devastated by Russia's invasion, Ivan Khvatov, 39, and Olesya Khvatova, 41, celebrated their nuptials in restrained fashion.
There were no guests or witnesses present, the couple wore jeans and trainers and Wednesday's ceremony conducted by a registrar was over in minutes -- just time for a kiss after signing the registry.
