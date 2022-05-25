English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine live: Russia throwing everything it has at four cities in eastern Donbas, says Zelenskyy
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 25th – Morning
Updated: 25/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Ukraine
Documenting war crimes in Ukraine: Survivors describe horrors outside of Kyiv
Japan
World faces 'dark hour', Biden tells Asia summit as India's Modi stays silent on Russia
Ukraine
Ukraine war enters 'most active phase of full-scale Russian aggression'
Europe News
'When Walls Talk': Brussels exhibition retraces 100 years of European history in posters
euronews WITNESS
Ukraine war: survivors describe Russian army atrocities in the outskirts of Kyiv
Switzerland
Ukraine's former finance minister says businesses need to stop 'financing the bombs'
no comment
South African paraglider makes first legal flight off Everest
Switzerland
EU Commission deputy: Response to Ukraine refugees showed 'Europe at its best'
Cult
InClassica - the world's biggest musical observatory returns to Dubai
no comment
Three months of war, Kyiv residents commemorate victims
