Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia at Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a virtual address on Monday to the World Economic Forum in Davos, urging western leaders to enforce "maximum" sanctions against Russia.

“This is what sanctions should be: They should be maximum, so that Russia and every other potential aggressor that wants to wage a brutal war against its neighbour would clearly know the immediate consequences of their actions," Zelenskyy said.

He urged government leaders and other attendees at Davos to go further to stop Russian aggression by imposing a total ban on Russian oil, blocking all Russian banks, and cutting all trade ties with Moscow.

"It is being decided now if the world will be ruled by brute force. If he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) rules, then our thoughts aren't even interesting," Zelenskyy said.

"And in Davos, it doesn't even make sense to come together anymore. Why? Brute force seeks nothing but domination. It doesn't argue but kills immediately. Russia is doing it in Ukraine right now as we talk to you."

The Ukrainian President says sanctions should be a precedent for decades to come.

"Do not wait for lethal fire, do not wait for Russia to use special weapons - chemical, biological or, God forbid, nuclear," he added.

"Do not give the aggressor the impression that the world will not put up adequate resistance."

Thousands of corporate executives and government officials have arrived at the village in the Swiss alps in a bid to influence global, regional and industry agendas.

The founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, said Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as climate change and the global economy, are key issues at the gathering of business elites and government leaders.

"This war is really a turning point of history and it will reshape our political and our economic landscape in the coming years," Schwab said.