Monkeypox cases reported in more European countries

A 35-year-old man was admitted to a hospital in Vienna, Austria on Saturday evening showing classic symptoms of monkeypox, which is continuing to spread across Europe.

The number of European confirmed cases is small but growing and health authorities are taking it seriously, especially in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not over.

A quarantine of 21 days will be mandatory for those infected in Belgium. High-risk contacts are not obliged to isolate, only to control possible symptoms.

In the UK, infected people are also being asked to isolate themselves for 21 days and they're being offered vaccinations against smallpox.

The country's health service is reported to have been taken by surprise by the outbreak.

The new cases are putting a strain on the system that is still dealing with COVID-19 and the aftermath.

The European Centre for Disease Control reports that so far infections are highest in Portugal, Spain and the UK. Although numbers are still very low, it expects more countries to report cases this week.