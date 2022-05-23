French footballer Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault at a court in the UK.

Mendy denied nine total charges of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault at Chester Crown Court on Monday.

The 27-year-old has been accused by six women of assaulting them at his home between October 2018 and August 2021.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie also pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to alleged attacks on eight women between July 2012 to August 2021.

Both men have been released on bail ahead of their trial on 25 July.

Mendy won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France but was suspended by his club Manchester City in August 2021 after he was first charged.

The defender played 75 times for the English side since joining from AS Monaco in 2017, and also appeared 10 times for his country.