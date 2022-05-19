Western Germany braces for strong storms and possible tornadoes

Germany’s national weather service has warned western parts of the country could see heavy storms before Friday, as well as possible tornadoes.

The DWD weather service forecast heavy rain and hail in western and northwestern Germany on Thursday, with some areas seeing gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

On Friday, a storm front moving eastward from neighbouring France could result in “extreme” rainfall in central regions, it added.

Authorities in the region have been on high alert following the deadly flash floods that hit parts of Germany and Belgium last July.

Germany, like many of its European neighbours, has experienced a warmer and drier spring than usual this year, with little rainfall and lots of sunshine.