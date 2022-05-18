English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Hacker Hunter Next Level
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Inspire Saudi
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv for war crimes pleads guilty
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 18th – Evening
Updated: 18/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Culture news
Michelangelo naked man sketch fetches record breaking sum at Paris auction
See
Meet the Ukrainian artist ordered to paint the war-torn streets of Kharkiv
real economy
Where is Europe finding the money to host millions of Ukrainian refugees?
no comment
Mass arrests in Armenia during anti-government protests
Qatar 365
From whale sharks to sea turtles: protecting Qatar’s sea life
no comment
Middle school student in Afghanistan makes model vehicles from waste
no comment
Jewish pilgrimage begins at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia
Sport
Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers fans gather in Spain ahead of Europa League final
Europe News
NATO now has 40,000 soldiers on Europe's border with Russia
Belgium
'Historic moment': Finland and Sweden submit their bids to join NATO
Latest video
Michelangelo naked man sketch fetches record breaking sum at Paris auction
Meet the Ukrainian artist ordered to paint the war-torn streets of Kharkiv
Where is Europe finding the money to host millions of Ukrainian refugees?
Mass arrests in Armenia during anti-government protests
From whale sharks to sea turtles: protecting Qatar’s sea life
Middle school student in Afghanistan makes model vehicles from waste
Jewish pilgrimage begins at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia
Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers fans gather in Spain ahead of Europa League final
NATO now has 40,000 soldiers on Europe's border with Russia
'Historic moment': Finland and Sweden submit their bids to join NATO