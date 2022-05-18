Florence bar fined €1,000 after police called over 'expensive' coffee

A Florence coffee bar has been fined €1,000 after an angry customer called the police to complain about the price of a hot drink.

The Ditta Artigianale coffee bar in Florence was punished on Monday for failing to display the price of a cup of coffee on their counter.

One customer had called the local police, annoyed that a decaffeinated cup of coffee cost €2.

According to Ditta Artigianale, the coffee in question had originated from a Mexican plantation and had been "prepared with great care by baristas".

In Italy, the average cost of an espresso is around €1, although many bars have increased prices this year.

The owner of the bar said he was "ready to pay for my mistakes" but criticised the law and the fine, saying the price had been displayed on a digital menu.

"I believe that with everything that is served in bars today, this law has so much absurdity and should be changed, otherwise 99.9 per cent of bars and restaurants would easily be wrong," Francesco Sanapo wrote on Facebook.

The Ditta Artigianale coffee bar is well known in the Tuscan city and has won several competitions for its coffee-making.