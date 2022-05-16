Lebanon's largest parliamentary bloc appears to have suffered losses, according to preliminary election results.

The Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group and its allies seem to have lost several seats to its strongest opponents in Sunday's vote.

Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to the sect.

But it is not yet clear if the bloc will hang on to the parliamentary majority it has held since 2018.

With votes still being counted, unofficial results showed Hezbollah’s Christian ally losing ground to the right-wing Saudi-backed Christian Lebanese Forces party, headed by Samir Geagea.

With an estimated 20 seats, it could become the largest Christian party in the parliament, replacing the Hezbollah ally Free Patriotic Movement of President Michel Aoun.

Independent candidates -- including those who emerged amid anti-government protests in 2019 -- have meanwhile secured at least 10 seats in the 128-seat Lebanese parliament.

Critics say the result for independents sends a strong message to ruling class politicians who have held on to their seats despite a devastating economic collapse that has plunged the majority of the country into poverty.

Voter turnout was down to 41% from 49% in 2018, indicating that Hezbollah parties -- who have been in power for three decades -- may have failed to mobilise their supporters.

The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections has claimed that its members were threatened and attacked by several groups, mostly in areas controlled by Hezbollah and Amal.

A fragmented parliament will make it harder for Lebanon to pass the new laws needed to begin the financial recovery.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged new MPs to move quickly “because what we are passing through cannot withstand (political) bickering at the expense of priorities.”

Sunday's elections were the first in Lebanon since a devastating economic crisis erupted in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against alleged corruption and mismanagement.

The crisis was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a devastating explosion in the port of Beirut in August 2020, which killed more than 200 people and destroyed parts of the capital.

Lebanon's new parliament will also elect a new president after Aoun’s term ends in October.