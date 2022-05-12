Name of slain Al Jazeera journalist carved on beach in Gaza

The name of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is seen carved on a beach in Gaza, following her death after she was shot dead as she covered an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.
More No Comment
Artists react to the war in Ukraine
Traces of the Ukraine-Russia war are exhibited in the museum
Giant endangered stingray released into Mekong River in Cambodia
Chance to stay in windmill of the Moulin Rouge
Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist
Dozens protest in Panama over disappearances of women
Convoy of civilians destroyed near Kharkiv
Sri Lankan troops, burned out vehicles on capital's streets after deadly violence
Afghan women protest decree to cover faces
Pakistan bridge swept away in flash flooding
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa
Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections
Barcelona: Mapping Show on the facade of Gaudi's Casa Batlló
Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march