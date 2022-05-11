Latest Live Coverage

Germany

EU-wide ban on Russian oil would threaten German refinery's future

By Jona Kallgren
The PCK oil refinery in eastern Germany
The PCK oil refinery in eastern Germany

This oil refinery in eastern Germany supplies Berlin with petrol and the city's airport with kerosene. 

But its future is in doubt amid Brussels' bid to ban Russian oil imports. 

The PCK refinery -- situated in Schwedt near the Polish border -- is owned by Russian energy firm Rosneft. 

It means if and when the EU sanctions come into effect this part of Germany could feel the impact - both in terms of jobs and petrol shortages.

