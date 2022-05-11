Latest Live Coverage

Dozens protest in Panama over disappearances of women

More than a hundred people protest in Panama City over the disappearances of more than 15 women in the past year. "Every day there is a girl, a minor, a woman, a mother, a wife missing, and the authorities do nothing at all," says Nayiska Pimentel, one of the demonstrators protesting outside the Attorney General's office.

