Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the State Opening of Parliament, Buckingham Palace has confirmed to Euronews.

The Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s speech in her place with the Duke of Cambridge in attendance.

"The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems and in consultation with her doctors, has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said.

The Queen reads a speech prepared by the government to open parliament, addressing both the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

She has only missed the occasion twice, in 1959 and in 1963 when she was pregnant.

The 96-year-old Queen has missed several big events this year.