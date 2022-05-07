No comment videos of the week.

This week, people are coming together and reuniting.
To mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, and elsewhere.
To celebrate the victory of the Trabzonspor football club in Turkey, a victory that has been awaited for 38 years by the supporters.
Or to protest, too, against an amendment that could see the end of abortion rights in the US.
People are getting together, like this newly married couple, whose wife, Oksana Balandina, lost both her legs after stepping on a landmine in Ukraine.
People are sometimes also found, like this boat of Haitian migrants, off the coast of Tortuga.
And the rhythm of the seasons takes, bringing touches of colour to Syria.
More No Comment
Russian army rehearses WWII victory parade in Moscow
Jill Biden meets US service personnel in Romania
'King of Streets': Last skateboarder of Ukraine front
Seagull 'ziplined' to safety after getting hooked on a wire
Greenpeace activists hang anti-war banner on Finnish power firm's HQ
NFTs and outdoor screens take over Madrid for urban art festival
Americans protesters take to streets after Supreme Court abortion leak
China sets up world`s highest meteorological stations on Mount Everest
Woman who lost legs in landmine blast has first dance with new husband
Syrian children take part in 'Super Mario' games during Eid
Long queues and rationing at Ukrainian petrol stations due to fuel shortages
'A kilt for Zelensky': Scottish mill weaves tartan for Ukraine
Star Wars fans in Taiwan mark 'May the 4th' in costumes
US Coast Guard intercepts vessel carrying migrants from Haiti
Ethiopian museum and businesses damaged in the post-Ramadan clash