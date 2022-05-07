Solognot sheep, a rustic breed well-equipped to face the elements, roam the grounds of the Chateau de Chambord in France.

"The return of the Solognot sheep is to promote a local breed, to work with the region, to offer visitors the chance to see the animals, to breathe new life into a place that receives many visitors," says Cecilie de Saint-Venant, the director of communications for the National Estate of Chambord.