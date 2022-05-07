The European Union's institutions opened to the public ahead of Europe Day on 9 May.
Visitors were allowed to attend the open day for the first time in two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Every year, Europe Day celebrates the achievements of Europe and the signing of the Schuman Declaration on 9 May 1950, which aimed to secure long-term peace in post-war Europe.
This year, the Ukrainian flag flew alongside the EU flag in Brussels as a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion.
