The Singing Molenbeek Choir perform in the hemicycle of the European Parliament during the opening ceremony of the European Union Open Day.

The European Union's institutions opened to the public ahead of Europe Day on 9 May.

Visitors were allowed to attend the open day for the first time in two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Every year, Europe Day celebrates the achievements of Europe and the signing of the Schuman Declaration on 9 May 1950, which aimed to secure long-term peace in post-war Europe. 

This year, the Ukrainian flag flew alongside the EU flag in Brussels as a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion.

