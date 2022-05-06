Roman Kovalenko is a baby-faced teenager.
He continues to skateboard among the bombed-out buildings of Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
He crashes a few times doing flips on the vast, completely deserted square that occupies the heart of the Kyiv government's administrative centre for the eastern war zone.
