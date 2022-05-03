In a celebration of one of the most important late-season events of the year - known as 'The Nines' - athletes strapped brightly coloured flares to their boards and skis and tackled an innovative course that went beyond the standard slopestyle or halfpipe.
More No Comment
Dozens arrested as Armenia opposition protests up pressure on PM
Thousands of Muslims in India, Pakistan, Iran and Iraq gathered on Tuesday to pray for Eid al-Fitr.
New Zealand rocket launched to send 34 satellites into orbit
Turkey: Football championship celebrated in Trabzon City Square
Italy illuminated by water light festival in the Alps
Flowers bloom in war-torn Syria's battered province of Idlib
Clean-up in Paris after May Day protests
Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle
Crowds take part in Eid al-Fitr morning prayers
Annual commemoration of the dead in Ukraine
Real Madrid celebrate 35th Spanish La Liga title
Afghanistan's Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday
Police detain May Day protesters in Istanbul
Thai province holds rocket-firing competition
Lantern parade takes place in Seoul to celebrate Buddha's birthday