Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Extreme Colour Ski

In a celebration of one of the most important late-season events of the year - known as 'The Nines' - athletes strapped brightly coloured flares to their boards and skis and tackled an innovative course that went beyond the standard slopestyle or halfpipe.

More No Comment