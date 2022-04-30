Hundreds of people were arriving in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after being evacuated from the nearby village of Ruska Lozova.
The village had been under Russian occupation for more than a month.
Almost half the village escaped in buses, in shrapnel-damaged cars or on foot, after fierce battles saw Russian troops pushed back and Ukraine take full control of the village, according to the Kharkiv regional governor.
Upon arrival to Kharkiv, less than 20 kilometres away, those who fled described the dire conditions they faced.
"We were hiding in the basement, it was horrific. The basement was shaking from the explosions, we were screaming, we were crying and we were praying to God," said resident Ludmila Bocharnikova.
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around.
Both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels fighting in the east also have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
More No Comment
'One for all and all for one': solidarity in Ukrainian town
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam
Military vehicles roll through Moscow city center ahead of V-Day parade rehearsal
Ukrainians urge EU to stop buying Russian oil, gas
No Comment videos of the week
Palestinians gather ahead of Quds (Jerusalem) day in Gaza
Israeli police force Palestinians from Jerusalem's al-Aqsa compound
Tech and art combine to create vivid displays at new exhibition
Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo
Turkey: a city bus burns in the city of Izmir
Sirens blare as Israel honours Holocaust victims
Polluted river foam floats into Colombia town
SpaceX Crew-4 mission arrived at ISS
Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election
Dutch royal family arrives in Maastricht to celebrate King`s Day