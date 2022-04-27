Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Kyiv demolishes Ukraine-Russia friendship monument

A historic monument of Ukrainian and Russian friendship is being removed from the Kyiv city centre two months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The monument symbolises close ties between the two countries, and the removal of the monument shows Ukraine's decisive steps to cut all ties with the aggressor.

More No Comment