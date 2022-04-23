Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter

There will be no Orthodox Easter service this Sunday at the church of Lukashivka, a village in northern Ukraine.
The house of worship is all but destroyed, a wreck of shattered brick and blackened stone. One golden dome has been blown off and its bells have fallen to the ground. A small metal cross remains, along with a stand for candles.
Russian soldiers used the church in Lukashivka, near Chernihiv, for storing ammunition.
