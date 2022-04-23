This content is not available in your region
France

Polling stations abroad open in French presidential election runoff

Access to the comments Comments
By Rhal Ssan
euronews_icons_loading
Advertisements featuring both candidates in the French presidential runoff, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.
Advertisements featuring both candidates in the French presidential runoff, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.   -   Copyright  Bob Edme/Copyright 2022The Associated Press. All rights reserved

French citizens abroad have begun voting in the second round of the Presidential election, one day before Metropolitan France votes on Sunday.

The choice is the same as the one last time French citizens chose their president in 2017: Emmanuel Macron of En Marche, or Marine Le Pen of the National Rally.

Official election activities ended on Friday evening. There can be no more campaigning, interviews or polls before the preliminary results are released at 8 pm CET on Sunday.