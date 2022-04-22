Latest news bulletin | April 22nd – Midday

English
Ukraine war: Moscow wants 'full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine', says Russian general
Updated: 22/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
France
Mélenchon's supporters could be kingmakers in France's presidential election
Biztech news
7 tips from cybercrime experts to stop hackers in their tracks
See
Tiny book of poems by 13-year-old Charlotte Bronte goes up for sale at $1.25 million
People
This man swapped his car for a paddleboard and saved €3,000 a year
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson: UK MPs approve probe into prime minister's alleged 'partygate' lies
Nature
These abandoned apes have a dark story to tell about US animal testing
no comment
Mariupol evacuees arrive by bus in south-eastern Ukraine
Rethink
Are psychedelics the answer to solving the mental health crisis?
Football Now
Group C Preview - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Europe News
Watch: Slovenia's populist PM Janez Jansa could be ousted in Sunday's ballot
